Sunderland boss frustrated at not being able to unleash 'real talent' Edouard Michut

Tony Mowbray says he is still expecting big things from Edouard Michut at Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray has admitted that he is getting frustrated at not being able to use ‘real talent’ Edouard Michut more for Sunderland.

The Frenchman has played just 66 minutes since joining on an initial loan from PSG in the summer, and he is yet to make a single start for the Black Cats.

He will be missing again against Millwall with what Mowbray has described as a ‘mystery’ injury, but Mowbray has once again stated that he is expecting the 19-year-old to be worth the wait.

Speaking about Edouard Michut, Mowbray told reporters: "He's a talent, a real talent.

"It's frustrating that he hasn't been able to stay fit and get on the pitch. He missed pre-season through an injury, I think, and he's just picked up a few knocks and niggles and it has prevented him finding some consistency.

"But he's a very talented player, he's a different type of midfielder - he can carry the ball, he's got a wonderful weight of pass. He needs to understand the physicality of the Championship, of course, but I think he will be a real competitive edge for the midfield players when he is fit and finds some robustness to stay fit.

"He is another option in central midfield, as opposed to Embo [Elliot Embleton] or Pritch [Alex Pritchard] who are probably used to playing a bit higher than the position that Michut would play.

“We've got Corry Evans, Dan Neil, Jay Matete of course, but it's an area where we could do with that option of another midfield player who can pick a pass, can drive with the ball, and can try to dictate a game from a slightly deeper position."

