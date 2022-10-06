Are Sunderland 'dominating' most of their Championship games?

Lynden Gooch believes Sunderland are ‘dominating’ most of their games in the Championship this season and is confident the goals will start flowing soon.

Sunderland sit eighth in the table after their first 12 games – a position most fans would have happily taken if offered in the summer following their promotion from League One.

However, there has also been a lot of frustration in the sense that too many games that should have probably been won have only resulted in draws instead, meaning the Black Cats probably sit lower in the table than their performances have merited.

Much of that has been attributed to losing both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms to injury, but Gooch believes the overall signs are nothing but positive.

"I think it's a sign that we’re all in it together and the way that we're performing, even if we may not be giving them three points, our performances are there," Gooch said.

"We're playing well and dominating most of the games we're playing so that's a really good sign."

The latest frustrations came with two home goalless draws in a week against Preston and Blackpool.

Both games turned into very physical battles and, ultimately, Sunderland probably did well to protect their clean sheet in both.

Gooch, though, like every other Sunderland fan, believes just a little bit more ruthlessness in front of goal will go a very long way.

"Obviously we are disappointed [to have only picked up two points], I think most of us wanted six points out of six and after Saturday's draw we desperately wanted to win," he said.

"That's just how it's gone with two nil-nil draws and I think if we keep creating the chances the goals will come.

"It's about being ruthless and taking those opportunities when we get them."

ALSO READ: Jordan Henderson 'hopes' to play at Sunderland again as he hails 'great start' to the season

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter by clicking here.