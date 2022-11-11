Sunderland have 'identified' positions to strengthen in January

Sunderland have already identified which positions they would like to strengthen in January, but Tony Mowbray says he is yet to see the list of potential targets.

The Black Cats made an encouraging start to the season, but that momentum has ebbed away amid an injury crisis.

Strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have been missing, with no direct replacement available, while Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch have also been sidelined.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will strengthen their squad in January to try and avoid a similar problem in the second half of the season, but it appears they are at least looking for reinforcements.

“We have had conversations and know which areas we would like to strengthen.

“At this moment I haven’t seen the list that the recruitment department are putting together. I don’t know the levels of financial support there will be to sign the players we want to sign.

“I’m sure them moments are coming. We have had one meeting and identified which positions we would like to strengthen the team positionally.”