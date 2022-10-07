Are Sunderland's owners looking to acquire South American feeder clubs again?

Sunderland could be set for a South American connection as pictures emerged of owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, along with Head of Player Recruitment Stuart Harvey, in Argentina.

It's been no secret that Satori has wanted to set up links between Sunderland and a club within the South American continent, with it more than likely being within his home country of Uruguay.

And, with a picture emerging posted by Kyril himself on his official Instagram account of the trio tagged in Argentina, could a South American affiliation be finally coming to fruition?

A link to a club in South America could open the doors and give Sunderland first option on some top South American talent, which could obviously benefit the club massively. Indeed, you've only got to look at players such as Julio Arca and Emerson Thome who made a positive impact on Wearside to see the potential benefits.

A link within Uruguay would make the most sense with Sartori being a senator within his native country, and the Louis-Dreyfus family having investment (according to South American media outlet Telemuno) within the South American country.

In 2021, ESPN reported that Sartori had unsuccessfully attempted to buy two clubs - Club Atletico River Plate and Sud America - on behalf of Sunderland with the intention of turning them into feeder clubs and scouting centres for the Black Cats.

With Sartori and Luis-Dreyfus back in South America again seemingly on club business, it is a fair assumption to make that those plans are afoot once again.

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter by clicking here.