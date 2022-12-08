Sunderland warned to expect a 'tough game' against resurgent West Brom

Tony Mowbray says that Sunderland are ‘expecting a tough game’ against West Brom, despite the lowly league position.

WBA were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion but could head to Wearside on Monday inside the relegation zone if results go against them this weekend.

However, they have also won their last three matches without even conceding a goal and look a different team since the sacking of Steve Bruce, so Mowbray knows their position in league table counts for little.

“We are expecting a really tough game,” Mowbray said. “They’re a team with an identity that's how they play.

“They’re a very experienced, good, technical football side and I'm sure they will give us some problems on the day but I’m sure we will give them some problems as well.

“Carlos [Coberan] is now in charge [and] I think the new manager is starting to put his identity on the club.

“I’ve been watching them this morning and they’re on a good run. I think they’ve got really good players. Jed Wallace was a player that I tried to sign [for Blackburn] but he went to West Brom. And I think Jon Swift was their best attacking midfield option, so they’ve got two really high-quality footballers there.

“Then you throw in Grady Diangana and they’ve got a really good squad of experienced footballers.”

Mowbray had what was probably his best years as a manager at West Brom and it was at the Hawthorns that he established his reputation for producing teams that play attractive attacking football.

It’s a club, understandably, for whom he will always hold a lot of affection.

“It’s a lovely club, wonderful people and there's still a lot of people there from when I was there, back in 2007,” he said.

“I was there during the era where it was “Boing Boing Baggies” really they were going up, going down, going up, going down and that didn't really change during my tenure.”

“I enjoyed living in the West Midlands. Two of my children were born in the West Midlands. I lived around the Solihull area and Birmingham is a lovely city to explore.

“Happy memories. We had two Wembley appearances, a Play Off Final, winning the league, but yeah happy days, happy memories.”

