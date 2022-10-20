Suspension tightrope: Could Sunderland be facing a potential team selection headache?

With key players already on the side-lines due to injury the last thing the squad needs is players missing due to suspensions. However, with four games to go until the 19-game mark another yellow card could mean we lose some key players to suspension.

Several key players are on the verge of facing a one match suspension due to an accumulation of five yellow cards. Can they hold out until the 19-game ruling kicks in and the worry of five yellow cards is gone.

What exactly is the 19-game ruling?

It is as simple as any player who collects five yellow cards within the first 19 EFL matches will have to serve a one match suspension.

What does this mean for Sunderland?

We currently have 3 players who are one yellow card away from facing a one match suspension. Those players are Luke O'Nien, Jack Clarke and Alex Pritchard.

To add to the pressure there is a further four players who are only two more yellow cards away from a suspension, with Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Jay Matete all on three yellow cards.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has already reached the five card landmark this season, serving his one match ban in the win over Wigan at the weekend just gone.

When will the cards reset for Sunderland?

As mentioned above this will happen after the 19th EFL match, this for Sunderland is the game at home to Cardiff on the 5 November, a date that I am sure will be easy to remember. Hopefully the only fireworks going off that day are in celebration of a win, and not on the pitch.

It's worth mentioning that even after the 19-game mark has passed there are further rules which could result in an accumulation of yellow cards leading to suspension. Should a player hit ten cards within the first 37 EFL matches they will receive a two-game suspension. If a player reaches 15 yellow cards before the last game of the season it will be a three-game suspension and if they hit 20 yellow cards this will be determined by a Regulatory Commission.

