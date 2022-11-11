Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland 'can't compete' with top Championship clubs on wages

Tony Mowbray has warned that Sunderland are ‘not competitive’ with Championship rivals for the kind of wages they can offer.

Sunderland are back in the second tier this year following a four-year exile in league One that has taken its toll on the club’s infrastructure.

The Black Cats boast the biggest average attendance in the Championship, and by some distance too, but Mowbray says they are still rebuilding and they have to follow a process.

Discussing Sunderland’s transfer options, Mowbray said: "The world gets to a position of free transfers these days.

“You have to be in the market for the best free transfers but generally if they are available on a free then their agents want a higher salary and I'm not sure at this moment we are really competitive - having just come out of League One - with the top level of Championship salaries.

“It is a conundrum for us, it is tough, and yet on the evidence of the last couple of months it looks like the last window has proven that you can find really good footballers if you look hard enough - and they don't have to cost the Earth."

Sunderland seem very focused on what they want their transfer model to be, and it will largely revolve around unearthing hidden gems and developing them rather than buying ready-made stars.

Mowbray does not play an especially active role in the club’s transfers, but he is also appreciative of how difficult a remit head of recruitment Stuart Harvey has.

"I worked with Stuart [Harvey] over four years at Blackburn,” He said.

"You'd try and give them a template of what you want but I always find it a bit strange. Let's talk about centre-halves, well ideally they are 6ft 3in, fast as lightning, they can pass it like Franz Beckenbauer, they are as strong as an ox, but you're not going to get them on a free transfer from Gillingham!

"My point is that you have a budget and you have to match your budget to the talent pool that's out there. Where are you looking? Are you looking in the Premier League?

"If you're looking in the Premier League then you are only looking at 18-year-old boys who will come because their club wants you to blood them and give them games at a football club with big expectations and a big crowd. Or do you go abroad and you nick somebody because he has the attributes that you like?

"There's no club allowing you to take their players cheaply. Generally, if you want good players then you have to pay for them.”