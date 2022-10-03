Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray gives Ellis Simms fitness update as Sunderland striker woes continue

On-loan Everton man still 'weeks' away from Sunderland return.

Ellis Simms is still at least two weeks away from making his Sunderland return according to Tony Mowbray, who has promised ‘caution’ with the striker.

Simms injured his toe in the 3-0 win over Reading last month, although he was expected to be back in contention quickly.

The injury has proven to be far more problematic than first thought, though, which is a tough pill to swallow with Sunderland’s only other striker, Ross Stewart, also sidelined.

“Ellis’ situation won’t be changing over the next week or two, I don’t think,” Mowbray briefed reporters ahead of the Championship game against Blackpool.

