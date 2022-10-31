Tony Mowbray issues big Ross Stewart injury update

Tony Mowbray has provided a fitness update on Ross Stewart, with the Sunderland star seemingly nearing a return.

Stewart has not played since Mowbray’s first match as Sunderland boss, scoring twice in a 3-0 home win over Rotherham.

He suffered an injury to his thigh in the warm-up against Middlesbrough a few days later and it’s fair to say Sunderland have missed his presence considerably in the nine games since.

In fact, those nine games have produced just two wins, but the Scottish star appears to be on track to return to the side following the World Cup.

"Ross was on the training pitches today - with the physios, not with the team - but it was good to see him with his boots on and kicking a football, which is telling me he is not far away,” Mowbray said ahead of the trip to Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland made a good start to the season but have slipped down the table as the injury-list has grown.

However, Ellis Simms returned from the bench at Luton last week and another of Mowbray’s key players is close to a return too.

"Danny Ballard has been out there for a few days as well, running with the physios,” Mowbray said. “It's good to know that somewhere around the corner we are going to have lots more options to pick from."

ALSO READ: Denis Cirkin - will he stay or go?

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.