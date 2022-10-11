Tony Mowbray reveals 'concern' about vital Sunderland midfielder

Tony Mowbray says he is worried about ‘flogging’ captain Corry Evans despite describing him as an ‘integral cog’ in his Sunderland team.

Evans has established himself at Sunderland after an initial slow start, although he is often substituted in games in the second half.

Mowbray, though, says that is not reflective of a lack of importance to the Sunderland system, but actually shows how vital he is.

"I do concern myself at times about Corry playing three games in a week and how difficult that is, and that's why sometimes I rotate him out after an hour or 70 minutes,” Mowbray said. “I think he understands that's because we have another game in three days' time.

"If you're going to impact a game, it's best that you don't play 97 minutes right to the death and flog yourself, it's best to be fresh."

Tony Mowbray was the manager who actually released Corry Evans at Blackburn that allowed him to join Sunderland in the first place.

Evans, then, could have possibly concerned about his place in the Black Cats midfield when his former boss arrived earlier in season, but Mowbray says he couldn’t he happier to have the Northern Irishman in his squad.

"We get on very well as we've always done, and I'm delighted that he is here,” Mowbray said.

"He brings experience, he brings knowledge, he understands my mentality and he's almost like a voice in the dressing room who understands how I work. It's all positive. Corry has been amazing.

"I've been hugely impressed with his composure on the ball. It's fantastic to see him now at this football club being a very, very crucial part of the team and balancing a different type of football team and a different midfield and being an integral cog in that team."

A fifth booking of the season means Evans will be suspended for the visit of Wigan this weekend.

