Skip to main content
VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle

VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle

Who doesn't love a last-minute goal for Sunderland at St James' Park?

Sunderland have not had any Tyne/Wear derbies to contest for a while, but it seems the hoodoo over Newcastle is still holding steady for now. 

While first team clashes have become a rarity, the clubs continue to play at youth levels, and they met on Monday might in the Premier League 2. 

Graeme Murty named a few players who are around the first team for the clash, with Abdullah Ba, Jay Matete and Niall Huggins among those to start the game. 

However, it was goalkeeper Alex Bass, who has made one appearance for the Sunderland first team this season, who stole the show - and not in the usual goalkeepery way either. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With Sunderland losing 1-0 in injury time, Bass came forward for a corner and helped himself to an equaliser. 

There was another twist in the tale though, with Bass later saying: "I have to admit that I handballed it, I didn't think it was going to be given."

You can see the goal, or the Hand of Cod, if you prefer, in the video below. 

Alex Bass
Sunderland Nation News

VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms still not ready to start games, Sunderland boss warns

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray issues big Ross Stewart injury update

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Luton
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Luton 1-1 Sunderland Player Ratings: Amad among those to impress

By Rob Cairns
imago1016992359h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Luton Town: Injury problems continue to mount for Tony Mowbray

By Callum Jacques
imago1016424662h
Sunderland Nation News

Luton Town vs Sunderland: Team News, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View

By Will Jeffries
imago1016985560h
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Cirkin: Will he stay or will he go?

By Rob Cairns
imago1004751102h
Sunderland Nation Features

Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Luton midfielder Carlos Edwards

By Christopher Nicholson