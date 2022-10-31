VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle

Sunderland have not had any Tyne/Wear derbies to contest for a while, but it seems the hoodoo over Newcastle is still holding steady for now.

While first team clashes have become a rarity, the clubs continue to play at youth levels, and they met on Monday might in the Premier League 2.

Graeme Murty named a few players who are around the first team for the clash, with Abdullah Ba, Jay Matete and Niall Huggins among those to start the game.

However, it was goalkeeper Alex Bass, who has made one appearance for the Sunderland first team this season, who stole the show - and not in the usual goalkeepery way either.

With Sunderland losing 1-0 in injury time, Bass came forward for a corner and helped himself to an equaliser.

There was another twist in the tale though, with Bass later saying: "I have to admit that I handballed it, I didn't think it was going to be given."

You can see the goal, or the Hand of Cod, if you prefer, in the video below.