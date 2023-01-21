Skip to main content
WATCH: Sunderland midfield target stars for West Ham with a goal and assist

Sunderland saw a glimpse of what they could expect from midfield target despite Hammers' defeat in Premier League 2.

Sunderland target Pierre Ekwah showed just why the Black Cats want him with a man of the match performance for West Ham under-21s against Manchester United.

Ekwah has been strongly linked with a move to Wearside this month as Tony Mowbray looks to strengthen his midfield options.

He started in central midfield for the Hammers’ Premier League 2 clash with Man Utd at Rush Green on Friday night, and he made a significant contribution.

Ekwah scored the first goal and created the second before a slight injury forced him off in the 3-2 defeat.

The player ratings for the game from football.london were particularly complimentary about Ekwah, awarding him ‘star man’ status.

“Midfielder Pierre Ekwah has been the subject of loan interest from Sunderland this week, but despite reports claiming the midfielder had agreed a deal to join the Championship side, he started in the heart of midfield,” their report said.

“Was excellent early on to start a great move, exchanging passes with Mubama before finishing across the goalkeeper, his fifth goal in 11 Premier League 2 matches this season.

"Minutes later, he darted down the left before firing in a cross, which Mubama converted. Good going forward and defensively in the first half before coming off at the break. West Ham dropped off significantly after his substitution.”

Pierre Ekwah West Ham
