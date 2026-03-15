Sunderland 0-1 Brighton: The Black Cats’ Inconsistency Continues in Frustration

A new disappointment for Sunderland, who do not find a competitive rhythm match after match and are entering a stage of inefficiency in the final stretch of the Premier League season.

For matchday 30, Sunderland received Brighton at the Stadium of Light, who sprung the surprise and snatched the 3 points from Black Cats by a score of 0-1, thanks to the goal from Yankuba Minteh that would break the score, leaving Regis Le Bris's side in a negative position.

At this moment, Black Cats are far from the relegation positions and their only aspiration in the current season is to stay at that point, seeking to have a better game and already thinking about what will be the next season.

Sunderland’s Insecurities at the End of the Season

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

For this match against Brighton, the development of the match was not as expected for Sunderland. Although they showed a positive performance, it was not enough for effectiveness in front of the goal, while on the visitors' side, Yankuba Minteh in the 58th minute would break the score, taking the victory.

Sunderland now finishes in 13th place and with the option of descending one more position in case Crystal Palace obtains a victory next March 15th. Leaving great concerns for Black Cats who would be 12 points away from relegation positions with 8 matchdays left in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris knows the potential of his squad, but this is not enough; he wants to continue improving the team and hopes for the next season to have a positive investment. This is seen from the current moment they experience, where consistency has cost the team, and they want to have freshness throughout the season.

Sunderland's next match will be on March 22nd for the Tyne & Wear Derby, where they do not want to lose in one of their most important matches in this return to the Premier League.

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