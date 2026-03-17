Derby Preparation: Sunderland Forward Admits Tactical Changes Needed Against Newcastle

For Sunderland arrives an exciting match where they will face Newcastle for the Tyne-Wear Derby, where they know that this match means more than any other. But rather, one of the best matches of the season for Regis Le Bris's club is played.

The atmosphere is different, and not only are 3 points at stake, but also the great dignity of both clubs, where Sunderland were promoted in a great way to be able to compete in these different matches and with a unique atmosphere.

On the part of Regis Le Bris's squad, a player has brought to consideration the way Black Cats play and how this must change to be able to surprise Newcastle and spring the upset at St James' Park.

Brian Brobbey Suggests That Sunderland Surprise Newcastle With Their Way of Attacking

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Black Cats striker Brian Brobbey suggests that creativity in attack must change if they are to get a positive result in the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle.

This coming March 22nd, the match will take place at St James' Park, Sunderland hopes that they can compete and obtain 3 important points as visitors; they know that the recent results have not been positive at all, and they must improve in their game tactics.

BRIAN BROBBEY admits Sunderland will have to address a lack of attacking creativity ahead of Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United.https://t.co/BWD3hDcI9Z pic.twitter.com/WdLE2IFfka — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 16, 2026

Yes, if everyone is watching the match, we are not creating many chances. It is difficult to create, but when we have the opportunity, we simply have to score. Yes, we are training and hope to find a solution soon. The people here are very good and very nice. We have a good team, very united. Brian Brobbey

Brobbey spoke about the effectiveness that Sunderland are struggling with and that they must be more direct in their game if they want to obtain expected results, so this direct criticism of the playing style can be forceful regarding the management that Regis Le Bris has in his game.

It is expected that Regis Le Bris plans the perfect match and achieves victory and the 3 points against Newcastle, to continue climbing positions in the Premier League, and continue being that surprise team that has made headlines since their arrival in the first division.

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