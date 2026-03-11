Sunderland are going through a negative moment in the season, where they hope to have a positive growth towards the end of the season and stay in the Premier League, far from the relegation positions thinking about the future of the team.

Regis Le Bris knows he has already achieved a major milestone with his promotion and his strong start to the season, becoming a major surprise in the Premier League. Now he seeks ways to continue building a competitive team with a broader squad.

Now he has set his sights on obtaining a revelation player from the Eredivisie, where he has made clear his ambition for the next season, as he is linked to various rumors for the summer transfer window.

Sunderland Center: Their Interest in Anis Hadj Moussa From Feyenoord

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed the interest that Sunderland has in this Feyenoord player, Anis Hadj Moussa, who has great potential in offense demonstrating it in the Eredivisie, and now is the great objective of various teams in Europe like Chelsea.

Anis Hadj Moussa has played 33 matches where he has scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics. At only 24 years old, he has proven to be a fantastic player, where, without a doubt, it would be expected that he makes the great leap to one of the 5 big leagues of Europe.

Sunderland are looking to bring both Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa and Royal Charleroi SC’s Yacine Titraoui to the Premier League



That’s according to La Gazette du Fennec, who make it clear it’s their own information on Sunderland’s interest.



Hadj Moussa arrived the Eredivisie… pic.twitter.com/4iXw46VOLL — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 11, 2026

Both Sunderland and Chelsea closely follow the French footballer from Feyenoord, and his market value is around €20M, making him a strong attraction given the projection he brings.

With a contract until 2030, the teams know they will have to enter direct negotiations with Feyenoord if they want to obtain Anis Hadj, thinking that he is a fantastic talent that if he arrives at elite football, will stay there for several years, and that is what Sunderland hopes to obtain.

Read More: