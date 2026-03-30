Sunderland Ready to Trigger €40M Clause for Spanish Star After World Cup Decision

The moment that one of Spain's important prospects is experiencing continues to have a very uncertain future with Sunderland behind him, waiting for time to pass to be able to go all in to sign this footballer.

But he continues to go through a moment of uncertainty; his great performance and the upcoming World Cup pave the way for him to want to wait for a possible call-up to see if he competes with Spain in the World Cup and see how his performance is to define his future.

Currently, Sunderland have been following him for a long time, but they know that his great talent has led him to be a difficult exit, considering a possible departure only after the World Cup, since he is considered an important piece to be taken to this championship.

Sunderland Go On the Charge Again for Victor Muñoz Knowing That His Clause Will Only Be Evaluated

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The El País newspaper confirmed that Victor Muñoz will only leave Osasuna by activating the €40M sale clause, since an offer lower than that will not be considered, like the one Sunderland made for €20M some time ago.

This confirms that the earnings will be distributed between Osasuna and Real Madrid and they are seeking a high sale to obtain greater benefit, therefore, Sunderland must be aware that if they want this 22-year-old young promise, they will have to make a high investment.

Sunderland may now need to pay €40m – Need to increase offer by €15m



Today, El Pais takes note of Munoz’s journey in the game and note how he impressed against Serbia.



They believe he can depart Osasuna in the summer, with Real Madrid still having a 50% resale clause in his… pic.twitter.com/JMSbGiqPwm — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 30, 2026

Muñoz's great dream is to compete in the 2026 World Cup with Spain. However, it is a possibility that does not happen and that his future will be resolved once the season ends. But both Osasuna and the 22-year-old player are hoping that being called up and demonstrating a great level in the competition helps him increase his market value and demonstrate a positive level to reach more clubs.

For the moment, Sunderland are the ones leading the race, and if it is confirmed that Muñoz is not called up for the World Cup, a quick return to the Premier League could occur, securing Regis Le Bris, an attacker of great weight, for many years wearing the colors of the Black Cats.

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