Sunderland Seal £15 Million Signing, Sky Sports Confirms

In this transfer window, major rumors have been generated about the moment of Sunderland and the project of Regis Le Bris, where the first news has already arrived that surprises the team and the fans with the departure of one of their important players.

Now they are also thinking about reinforcements more than about the departures of several players. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a player with great potential for the future is arriving from Anderlecht to Sunderland.

What Sunderland needs is youth for the project of Regis Le Bris, hoping to have a positive moment for the next few years. The team has currently been the major surprise of the Premier League, and now they must maintain that consistency to become better and better.

Sunderland Sign Nilson Angulo for From Anderlecht of Belgium

Sky Sports has confirmed the signing of the Ecuadorian footballer by Sunderland. The striker, Nilson Angulo, arrives with high expectations for Regis Le Bris' project, following his €17.5 million transfer (around £15 million), bringing with him an impressive track record in Belgium.

This arrival continues reinforcing the idea of bringing youth and players with positive projection coming from South American football. With Omar Alderete (Paraguayan) and now Nilson Angulo (Ecuadorian), they will form a union inside the dressing room.

🚨 Sunderland have agreed a deal with Anderlecht for winger Nilson Angulo.

🇪🇨 The Ecuadorean international will sign for £15m + £2.5m in add-ons.

🏥 The 22-year/old having medical overseas, and will replace Simon Adingra who’s on his way to AS Monaco. #SAFC

After… pic.twitter.com/8WqMHS9mum — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 2, 2026

Nilson Angulo has had strong statistics in the current season, as Transfermarkt indicates, where he has played a total of 30 matches and has already scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists, competing in all possible competitions with Anderlecht, including the UEFA Europa League.

Now the arrival of this new attacker brings a positive moment, with a Sunderland that are entering the top 10 of the Premier League and wants to continue having positive aspirations not only in this season but in the next years.

