Sunderland move for midfielder 'very unlikely,' says Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray says Blackburn attacker Bradley Dack is ‘very unlikely’ to be a Sunderland transfer target in January.

Dack was arguably the best player in the Championship under Mowbray at Blackburn, but he has suffered two serious knee injuries in the last couple of years.

He is back now, although not playing much football, and many reports have suggested Mowbray is seeking a reunion with his former player.

Mowbray, though, says that is not the case at all.

Asked about the reports linking Sunderland with a move for Dack, Mowbray said.: "I hadn't seen that, but what I can tell you is there has been no contact to the football club.

“Bradley, I would imagine is not happy because he's not playing and two years ago he was probably the best player in the Championship.

A move looks unlikely on many levels. Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been very strong in the press about wanting to keep Dack at Ewood Park, for a start.

However, even if that was not the case, Sunderland have been incredibly transparent about their transfer model of targeting young players to develop. There is also the question of the wage that Dack would command.

Mowbray added: “Bradley is I think 28, does that fit the profile of what the club is trying to do? I'd think [signing him] is very unlikely, and the financial aspect of it is very definitely unlikely."