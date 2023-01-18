Skip to main content
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji

Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.

Sunderland look set to sign France under-21 international winger Isaac Lihadji per sources in the French media with the Lille winger already attending the Academy of Light

Lihadji has played seven times for Lille's B team this season claiming two assists but has not appeared for the first team this season.

According to multiple sources in the French media the 20-year-old has visited the Academy of Light and is in 'very advanced discussions' with Sunderland.

Image Credit: Matthieu Mirville

One source (Le Petit Lillois) reported that Lille president Olivier Letang mentioned in a press conference that Lihadji had been to visit a club abroad and it looks to be that Sunderland are that club.

Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg were also chasing the young wingers signature but it looks like he will be heading to Wearside ahead of his contract expiring in the Summer.

Lihadji has played for Lille and Marseille so far in his career and made 57 appearances with two goals and nine assists, 30 of his appearances have came in Ligue 1 and with a further seven in Europe (four Europa League and three Champions League).

The move may push current Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku in the other direction with growing speculation that the German could be loaned out this month to gain regular first team football.

Image Credit: Dan Cooke

Dajaku has only appeared 10 times for Sunderland this season with only two starts, the ex-Bayern man is also yet to register a goal or an assist so far this season.

