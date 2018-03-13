This post was written by Stacey Leasca and originally appeared on T+L.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski may have gone for a low-budget wedding, saying her vows in a courthouse ceremony while rocking a $200 Zara suit, but she’s more than making up for it with her ultra-luxurious honeymoon.

According to the Daily Mail, Emily and her new hubby, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, are living up their first days and nights as newlyweds at the Utah desert resort Amangiri. There, suites can go for more than $5,000 a night.

“Amangiri is a remote hideaway tucked within the luminous canyons of the American Southwest,” the hotel explains on its website. “Located in a protected valley in Canyon Point with sweeping views, the luxury 5-star resort offers both adrenaline-fueled adventure experiences and a peaceful retreat.”

Guests staying at the resort can choose from renting out a private suite, or the resort’s private home, which comes with four bedrooms and its own private pool.

At the resort, Emily and any other guest can sit back and relax in its expansive spa, which uses “healing traditions of the Navajo through the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water.” The spa also offers stunning vistas of the undeveloped desert landscape below, along with treatments ranging from massages, scrubs, and wraps to flotation therapy.

Emily of course showed off all that the 5-star resort has to offer on her Instagram account. In her first post, the model shared “Morning in the desert” as she took a dip in the hotel’s pool.

Morning in the desert A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 6, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Next, the star shared a truly gorgeous sunset from inside her hotel suite:

Purple skies ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:32pm PST

And another as she sat by her room’s outdoor fire pit.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

Emily shared one final image from Utah on what appears to be a hike through one of the state’s gorgeous slot canyons.

💫 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:56am PST

So yeah, she might not have spent big on a wedding, but honestly, it looks like she made the right choice on where to splurge instead.

