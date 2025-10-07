A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Dominate the Mercury En Route to Aces WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces are looking to inch closer to another WNBA title as they are up 2-0 in the Finals. On Wednesday, they will face the Mercury for the first road game of this series. Currently, the Aces are 3.5-Point underdogs. However, they are still -375 favorites to win the title. If they can win just one road game in the next two, they will be sitting real pretty to raise another banner.

Series Recap Thus Far

JACKIE YOUNG MOST POINTS IN A QUARTER IN WNBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯🔥



She has 30 PTS with a whole quarter left to go 😳 pic.twitter.com/m6IfF5Wi7a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2025

Jackie Young has been the real star of this team, a great bonus. Young had 32 Points in Game Two , following a low 10-Point effort in Game one. As we have said, this team is mostly a three-woman trio between Wilson-Young-Gray. They have all contributed in their own win to get where they are.

A'ja Wilson also broke out a big effort in Game two with 28 Points and 14 Rebounds. Back in Game one, she had 31 Points and 9 Rebounds. Meanwhile, Chelsea Gray has had no less than 7 Points, Rebounds, and Assists in both games. If the Aces keep this trio working in tandem, they may just sweep the series in a best case scenario.

WNBA Finals Heads to Phoenix

The Aces have been dominant at home this season (17-5), but their road drop off is not brutal. They are still 13-9 in road games. As for the Mercury, they are 15-7 at home and 12-10 on the road. The swing to make the Mercury the Game three favorites is not surprising, but there may yet be value in the Aces as underdogs. The Aces are 4-1 this season versus the Mercury. Both teams are healthy so expect a fair weathered game.

The main issue that the Mercury are having is, well, A'ja Wilson. They keep finding Alyssa Thomas in foul trouble. They must work around this, but this is a great sign for the Aces. The Mercury have to work while to Aces maintain their gameplan.

Game Three Prediction

The Aces may be betting underdogs, but sharp money remains on Las Vegas. The current moneyline split sees 50% bets on the Aces, but 67% of the money. This is not very surprising as they are the underdogs at+155, but still, no one is pressing the Mercury. Even on the spread, the bets:money ratio is split at 56%:58% in favor of Las Vegas. Sharp money is on the under, which should favor the Aces and their rim protection.

Trying to keep my best non-biased opinion, I would state the Aces may very well go up 3-0. This is surely the sharp bet when you are getting +155. The WNBA can be volatile, at times, so play as you see fit.

More Las Vegas Aces On SI News: