WNBA Playoffs 2nd Round: Aces Drop Game 1 to Fever, What to Watch in Game 2

Despite being massive favorites, the Las Vegas Aces dropped game one to the Indiana Fever 89-73. The Aces have been dominant when A'ja Wilson scores big, but she did not do so on Sunday afternoon. On the other hand, Kelsey Mitchell went off for 34 points, leading the Fever to another stellar upset victory. What must the Aces change in game two?

Game One Breakdown

A'ja Wilson was cold from the field, and that quickly determined the game result. When Wilson scores 30+ points, the Aces have just one loss all season. On Sunday, she had just 16 Points while shooting 6-22 from the field. She may have had 13 Rebounds, but that did not help the matter.

As for Jackie Young, she played another awesome game, going 9-16 from the field and 19 Points within it. Dana Evans had 14 Rebounds off the bench and Chelsea Gray contributed 13 Points. As a team, the Aces shot just 41%, and 29% from three-point range. This is very unlike this offense force that they usually are.

FEVER STUN ACES AND STEAL GAME 1 ON THE ROAD 🤯🔥



Kelsey Mitchell: 34 PTS, 4-6 3PT

A'ja Wilson: 16 PTS, 6-22 FG



THEY SPOIL A’JA’S MVP DAY 😳 pic.twitter.com/VwpPI5EsoF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2025

On the other hand, Kelsey Mitchell went lethal, shooting 12-23 for 34 Points. She was supported by Odyssey Sims who went for 17 Points, and Natasha Howard with 12 Points and 11 Rebounds. Without Caitlin Clark, the Fever have managed to rally extremely well, credit to the team.

Aces Look to Bounce-Back in Game Two

It is quite clear what the Aces must do to bounce back. A'ja Wilson won the MVP yesterday, and she must play like it. I would highly doubt her to have two consecutive bad games, so anticipate a big effort on Tuesday night. Luckily for the Aces, they stay at home to avoid a loud Fever crowd. This game is a must-win in a best-of-five. If they do not win, they may not be returning to Las Vegas.

The interesting fact is that the Fever are now 3-1 versus the Aces this season. The only Aces win was the first time they played this season, back on June 22nd. The Aces won that game 89-81 at home. Alijah Boston seems to have a hold on Wilson, and so the Aces must work around that. Becky Hammon knows it. Wilson still averaged 24.3 Points against the Fever this season, so I would not air the matchup to be a major concern.

The Aces are still 9.5-Point favorites in Game two. This clearly shows that the oddsmakers will re-back the Aces to get the job done. The Aces are also still -220 to win the series despite trailing 1-0. Non-biased, I would be truly susprised to see the Aces drop two-in-a-row. Even in their pre-winning streak form, they were arguably better than the Fever. Tune in Tuesday Night at 9:30PM.

