Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Wins Co-DPOY In Historic Race

A’ja Wilson’s versatility on both sides of the floor has been recognized once again. On Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Aces superstar was named co-WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith were named co-DPOYs. This was the first time in WNBA history two players won the award. The Aces’ forward averaged north of 2.0 blocks per game (2.3 this season) for the third consecutive year, along with 1.6 steals over her 40 regular season appearances.

Co-DPOY Alanna Smith is in the midst of a career year on the defensive end, averaging a career-high 1.9 blocks along with 1.3 steals per game.

Wilson’s effort on both ends of the court spearheaded a 16-game win streak from Las Vegas to close the regular season, helping the Aces secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. She’s also in the running to win her third MVP award, alongside the likes of Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury.

The WNBA is set to announce the winner of the 2025 MVP award on Sunday night. The award’s five finalists will be announced tomorrow as voting comes to a close today.

Wilson makes a compelling case to win her fourth MVP award after leading the league in points, rebounds and blocks through the regular season, averaging 23.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 3.1 APG, shooting 50.5% from the field and a career-high 42.4% from beyond the arc (min. 1.0 attempts per game).

A’ja Wilson, Aces Looking For Game 3 Win On Thursday

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Aces’ biggest star isn’t worried about accolades or awards, just her third WNBA title.

Wilson and the Aces are looking to bounce back after a Game 2 loss versus the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Game 3’s winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Indiana Fever-Atlanta Dream matchup.

In Game 2, the Storm snapped a 17-game Aces win streak, despite 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks from Wilson. Skylar Diggins led the way for Seattle, pouring in a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Game 3’s tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST and will give the Aces their potential matchup, should they avoid an upset versus Seattle.

Wilson and the Aces will expect a rebound performance to close out this first-round series as they search for their third championship in four seasons.

Read More Aces On SI News