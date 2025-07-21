Las Vegas Aces: 2025 Playoff Push Goals

The Aces are set to begin the second half of their season tomorrow as they will play host to the Atlanta Dream. Following a stellar 2024 season, the Aces are struggling at just an 11-11 record holding down the final playoff seed at the moment.

Back in 2024, the Aces scored a record of 27-13 on their way to a semifinal series loss to the very dominant New York Liberty. A'ja Wilson was the main driving force behind that team where she led the WNBA in scoring at 26.9 PPG. Despite another strong season from Jackie Young, the Aces are without Kelsey Plum anymore on the roster and it appears to be a void not being fulfilled.

In 2025, the Aces are not just without Kelsey Plum, but they are also missing 20+ minute per game contributors in Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes. Without those key 2024 assets, you would also think that A'ja Wilson would be scoring even more, but she is doing just the opposite with over 4 PPG less than she did last season.





With a weakened roster you have to ask - what can Las Vegas do to still be a title contender? The answer unfortunately is - as much as you can. On paper, the Aces are not the threat the were last year. Plum was traded away due to contractual politics and Jewell Loyd has not been able to fill her role as a mainstay scorer and a locker room anchor. To improve in the second half of the season, Loyd will have to step up and close that gap.

Becky Hammon has also suggested that the team chemistry has been lacking as compared to 2024 and that would imply that changes must be made internally. That does not necessarily mean that anyone has to go, but that a leader must emerge and bring the team together. A great candidate would be A'ja Wilson herself. She is one of the best players in the league and any elite player on a successfuly team is usually the leader behind their success. Look no further than the world's best: Lionel Messi (especially with Argentina), Pat Mahomes, Sidney Crosby and many others. It goes a long way.

The Aces are only a top 5 team in two key stats - blocks and free throw percentage. Though these are convenient, this will not put a team over the top. The Aces have a long second half ahead of them but should they come in with a goal in mind to succeed, they can. I would look to A'ja Wilson to lead a charge, up her scoring, and rally the team around her to find themselves in the playoffs and to threaten an upset a 3-game set.