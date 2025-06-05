Aces' A'ja Wilson Joins Stephen Curry, Kevin Hart in Wild New Commercial
Las Vegas Aces' star center A'ja Wilson starred alongside Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen Curry and actor/comedian Kevin Hart in Chase's latest edition of its “Cashback Like a Pro” commercial ad campaign, as released on May 22.
Wilson joined fellow star athletes Karl-Anthony Towns, Kate Martin, Moses Moody and others, Curry included, in Chase's recent Cashback Court Festival lineup.
"They allow us to get the full fan experience and give us a chance to bridge the gap," Wilson said at the All-Star Weekend event in February.
She announced her partnership with the bank earlier this year.
In the ad for Chase Freedom rewards, Wilson was seen sporting a pair of her signature Nike A’One shoes.
It comes after Wilson's Nike A'One signature shoe release on May 6, less than a month prior.
“In A’ja, the next generation has a beacon to look to — an inspiration point,” Ben Nethongkome, lead designer for the A’One, said in a February release. “We designed the Nike A’One so that when girls lace up, they channel A’ja’s encouragement through her footwear, knowing they can be like her one day.”
“When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work — in style and confidence,” Wilson added.
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.