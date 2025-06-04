Aces' A'ja Wilson Receives Strong Comment From Former Coach
Following her third league MVP honor last season, A'ja Wilson has put together another strong start for the Las Vegas Aces in 2025.
The Aces' star center is currently averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season — along with both matching and breaking a plethora of new records in the process.
The two-time WNBA champion poured in 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in a dominant 96-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks last Friday night.
With it, the 6-foot-4 center became the sole player in WNBA history to total 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, three-plus steals and three-plus blocks in a single game — all while cementing herself as the league's first-ever player to deliver multiple games with 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.
Furthermore, Wilson poured in 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks in Sunday's win over the Seattle Storm — tying Candace Parker for the second-most games in WNBA history with three-plus steals and three-plus blocks.
Following both stellar outings, Wilson was named the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
She joined former South Carolina teammate and current Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, who was named the league's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Both players' collegiate coach, South Carolina's Dawn Staley, left a positive message for her two former stars on X.
"When you get an early am text from one of your former @GamecockWBB players @savvyfive about 2 other former @GamecockWBB players and their success…. @GamecockWBB winning!!!" Staley said in the post.
