Aces vs. Sun Betting Preview - Las Vegas goes for 4th straight win

MATCHUP NOTES

The Las Vegas Aces (17-14) are starting to return to form after picking up their third straight win on Friday. The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm, 90-86 to move all alone in third place of the Western Conference playoff race behind the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury.

Aces' center A'ja Wilson scored 29 points on her 29th birthday as Las Vegas and Seattle have split four matchups this season.

The Connecticut Sun (5-24) have lost the first two games on their four-game road swing. The Mercury routed the Sun, 82-66 on Tuesday as Connecticut trailed by 20 points after one quarter.

Connecticut put up a better effort early at Los Angeles on Thursday, leading the Sparks, 29-27 through 10 minutes. However, the Sun fell short in a 102-91 defeat, suffering their 11th consecutive road setback.

The Aces and Sun tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

This series has been all Aces as they have won seven straight meetings with the Sun since July 2023.

This season, Las Vegas has won and covered all three matchups as extremely heavy favorites.

The Aces dominated the Sun, 87-62 in the second game of the season, while cashing as 14-point favorites. Wilson scored 22 points, while guard Jackie Young put up 20 points as Las Vegas won in spite of shooting 39% from the floor.

Las Vegas routed Connecticut, 85-59 as 19-point home favorites on June 25. The Aces stifled the Sun in the first quarter, holding Connecticut to six points in the opening 10 minutes.

In the most recent matchup on July 6, the Aces pulled away from the Sun, 86-68 to cover as 17-point road favorites. Las Vegas shot 54% from the floor and used a pair of 27-point quarters to send Connecticut to its 10th consecutive loss.

FIRST QUARTER BETTING TRENDS

Not only does Connecticut owns the worst record in the WNBA, but also the worst first quarter mark in the league at 9-20. The Sun haven't been terrible against the spread in the first quarter, posting a 14-14-1 mark.

Connecticut was in an 0-4 ATS slump before covering against Los Angeles, while covering four of the past six in the opening quarter on the road.

The Aces are 4-1 ATS in the last five games in the first quarter and have eclipsed the Over in six of the past seven contests.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings opened the Aces as 13-point home favorites, while the total is set at 167.5.

Each of the first three meetings stayed Under the total, as this is the highest total in the four matchups.

Considering the most recent contest between the Aces and Sun closed at 156.5 and this is an eleven-point jump, this may be the game that finally goes Over the total.

Connecticut has allowed over 100 points three times since the All-Star break, while Las Vegas has topped the 83-point mark in eight of the last nine home contests.

BEST BET: Sun/Aces Over 167.5