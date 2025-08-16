The Las Vegas Aces (20-14) began August with an embarrassing 53-point home loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Since that humbling defeat, Becky Hammon's squad has ripped off six consecutive wins, capped off by an 86-83 road triumph over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.

The Aces head back home on Sunday afternoon to welcome in the Dallas Wings (9-25) at Michelob ULTRA Arena for a 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC.

MATCHUP NOTES

A'ja Wilson torched the Mercury for 30 points, while pulling down 16 rebounds in Friday's comeback victory. During the last four wins, Wilson is averaging 27.0 points and 16.0 boards per game.

Following the win at Phoenix, the Aces pulled into a tie for second place in the Western Conference standings behind the Lynx.

Las Vegas has been a covering machine during this six-game hot streak. The Aces own a 5-1 against the spread record with the lone non-cover coming as 11.5-point favorites in an eight-point win over Connecticut.

The Wings are the only team in the Western Conference that has not reached 10 wins on the season. Dallas put together an impressive fourth quarter rally against Los Angeles on Friday, outscoring the Sparks, 28-17, but fell short in a 98-97 home defeat.

It marked the second straight game that the Wings played a one-point game, knocking off the Indiana Fever, 81-80 on Tuesday night as 9.5-point road underdogs.

Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers scored 29 points in Friday's loss to the Sparks, her second-highest scoring output of the season.

MATCHUP NOTES

The Aces have taken care of business against the Wings this season, capturing all three matchups.

Las Vegas held off Dallas, 88-84 as 5.5-point home favorites on June 13. Wilson sat out after suffering a concussion in a loss to the Sparks two days earlier, as the Aces outscored the Wings, 24-14 in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

In the game prior to the All-Star break, the Aces topped the Wings, 90-86 as 6.5-point road favorites. Las Vegas led by 20 points headed to the fourth quarter before a furious rally by Dallas to grab the pointspread cover.

Eleven days later, the teams met again in Dallas and the Aces cruised to a 106-80 rout. Bueckers sat out for the Wings, who shot 4-of-21 from 3-point range. The Aces spread the scoring out with six players posting double figures.

FIRST QUARTER TRENDS

Las Vegas was riding an 8-1 Over run in the first quarter prior to an Under on Friday against Phoenix.

The Aces have trailed through 10 minutes in each of the past three games, while the Wings are 5-11 on the road in the first quarter this season.

Oddly enough, two of the three meetings between these clubs have finished in a tie after the first quarter. Las Vegas led Dallas, 24-18 after 10 minutes in the first matchup with Wilson sidelined, but the last two matchups have closed in a deadlock through one period.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings opened the Aces as 9.5-point home favorites, along with a total of 168.5 points.

Each of the first three matchups eclipsed the Over, capped off by 186 points scored in the most recent game in Dallas.

Las Vegas is in the midst of a 4-1 Over run the last five home contests, but Dallas is 4-0 to the Under in its past four road games.

Something has to give here from that trend perspective, as we'll look for a lower-scoring game in this early tip-off out west on Sunday.

BEST BET: Wings/Aces Under 168.5