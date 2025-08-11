A'ja Wilson Torches the Connecticut Sun as the Las Vegas Aces Speed to Victory

The Las Vegas Aces have been piloted all season long by their noble leader, A'ja Wilson. This has not come without effective support from Jackie Young. At their best, the Aces have been able to light up the scoreboards and the Connecticut Sun have fallen as their next team.

The Scoreboard

The Aces surged to victory over the Sun by a score of 94-86. By no means did they dominate defensively, but the offense did what they have done all season long — caught red hot fire.

A'ja Wilson went for 32 points and a tied-career best 20 rebounds (7 offensive). This set a WNBA mark as being the first ever 30-20 game in league history. Wilson continues to be among the best offensive weapons in the entire WNBA.

On her side was Jackie Young. All season long, this deadly duo have been holding the keys to Aces' victory. Young went from 21 points of her own alongside 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

How About A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson is on an absolute tear right now. In her last three games, she has a combined 89 points scored. Becky Hammon is not surprised at all, stating, "It's just A'ja being A'ja" . Wilson does her thing and it provides dividends. It does not look like she is going to have her 4th WNBA MVP this year, but she is well showing why she has been an award winner in the past.

A'ja Wilson is currently somewhere around 25/1 to win league MVP. Sure, it is not impossible for her to win the award, but she will probably have to maintain this pace that she is on this week. Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas lead the battle of the best right now. (Collier is dealing with injury, perhaps opening a door).

Aces Outlook

This group has been in need of catching fire to secure their playoff bid, and they have done just that. Not too long ago, the Aces carried a 14-14 record but amid a 4-game winning streak, they get to 18 wins and the #6 seed in the WNBA Playoffs. They now sit 2 games clear of the Mystics as the 8 seed, and 2.5 games total from the 9th placed Sparks. On this current pace and momentum, the Aces look good to make the postseason and who knows, maybe they can make a run.

The Aces will face off against the Liberty on Wednesday. It is no easy task again the league's second best team, but the momentum might be just what the doctor ordered for an upset and fifth straight win.

