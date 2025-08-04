Napheesa Collier's WNBA MVP Odds Take Major Hit After Latest Injury Update
Injuries have defined the 2025 WNBA MVP race, and yet another candidate has gone down.
Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier -- the outright favorite to win MVP this season -- is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss at least two weeks. The Lynx (24-5) have the best record in the WNBA, but it'll be interesting to see how they hold up without the superstar forward.
Collier should still win the league's MVP award if she returns with enough time left in the regular season, but oddsmakers at DraftKings moved her down from -300 to -200 following the update on her ankle injury.
Currently, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (+250 to win MVP) is the only player that appears to be in striking distance. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is third in the odds at +1500 after a strong showing since the All-Star break, but the Liberty have dropped four of their last five games and are in danger of falling out of the No. 2 seed in the W.
Collier has been a menace on both ends of the floor this season, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
The runner up for the league MVP last season, Collier has finished in the top four in WNBA MVP voting in back-to-back seasons. The 2025 season appeared to be her breakthrough campaign, but this ankle injury certainly makes her a risky bet at -200 odds.
The Lynx are 2-1 in the three games that Collier has missed so far this season, and the star forward has already played in 26 games (more than 50 percent of the 44-game regular season) in 2025.
If Collier only misses two weeks, she could miss just four games and return on Aug. 19 against the Liberty.
While oddsmakers still view the Lynx star as the favorite, this market is worth monitoring if the Mercury or Liberty go on a run while Collier is out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.