A'ja Wilson Drills Game-Winner, Projects to be Finals MVP Amid Aces 3-0 Series Lead

The WNBA title looks to be on deck for the Las Vegas Aces as they went up 3-0 in the Finals. This team has been an amazing story all season long. A'ja Wilson has become league MVP, Becky Hammon will be the champion head coach, and they marked a winning streak for the ages. One more game must be won, but very rarely does any team overcome a 3-0 lead, so we can just stay patient and watch that title get rewarded.

Aces vs Mercury: Game 3 Recap

Game three was a thrilling one in which the Mercury tried to mount a huge 4th quarter comeback. The Aces entered halftime up 55-43 and began the 4th quarter up 76-59. However, this is the WNBA Finals and no team ever gives up.

The Mercury mounted a legendary comeback in the 4th quarter which found them all tied up at 88-88 with one minute left. This is where it got crazy.

A'ja Wilson turned the ball over with 40 seconds left. The Mercury went on to use up much of the clock and their hopes become reduced when Alyssa Thomas missed a driving layup with 19 seconds left. The Mercury now had to D-up and with 0.9 second left, Wilson did her thing and nailed a 7-foot jumper. That was all she wrote, and the Aces are now up an insurmountable 3-0 in the series.

A'JA WILSON CALLS GAME



34 PTS

14 REB

3 BLKS



ACES TAKE 3-0 LEAD IN THE WNBA FINALS.

The Legend of A'ja Wilson

This team is nothing without their 4-time WNBA MVP. Wilson went for another stellar statline of 34 Points and 14 Rebounds. The goal of the Mercury had to be to stop Wilson, and that they could not do, once again. Talk about Caitlin Clark or Napheesa Collier, but the real must-watch player has been the league MVP.

Wilson now is averaging 27.7 Points per Game in the Finals. She is also averaging 12.7 Rebounds per Game.

A'ja Wilson in WNBA Finals Game 3 vs. Mercury:



🏀 9th career 30 PT playoff game of her career, most all time

🏀 4th 30 PT playoff game this postseason, breaking tie with herself in 2023 for most in a single postseason

🏀 Her 1st career 30 PT Finals game

🏀 2nd Aces player with… pic.twitter.com/qRdh1s3dhj — espnW (@espnW) October 9, 2025

Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray

We will continue to say it until the job is done, but this team is a true Big-3. Young had another great supporting effort with 21 Points and 9 Assists. Gray added her own effort with 11 Points and 5 Assists. Jewell Loyd added some great value off of the bench with 16 Points and 7 Rebounds. Between the trio and Loyd off the bench, this team has shown to be lethal. One more game, and killshot — dead.

Betting Outlook

We will let Vegas tell us our fate. The Aces are -4500 favorites to win the title. In translation, they will win the title. If not, this would be perhaps the biggest betting upset of the year across any sport. It is just a matter of time that the Aces get it done.

By no surprise, Wilson is the MVP favorite at -2500. The only other Ace is Jackie Young at +4500. Alyssa Thomas is +2500. In translation, Wilson will be the Finals MVP as well, capping off a legendary season.

As for Game Four, it may not end here, but odds favor it being so. The Aces are currently 2.5-Point favorites on Friday night.

