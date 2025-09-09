A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Set Multiple WNBA Records Amid 15-Game Win Streak

The Las Vegas Aces are setting records left and right. A'ja Wilson has become basically a lock to elapse 30 Points in every game she plays. She is going to be league MVP given her elite stretch of basketball since the all-star break. She leads an Aces team that is now undefeated since August 2nd, marking the 3rd longest win streak in WNBA history. What else may they achieve?

A'ja Wilson Sets WNBA Record

In beating the Chicago Sky on Sunday Night, A'ja Wilson achieved her 13th 30-Point Game of the season. This officially set the WNBA record, passing Maya Moore (2014) and Jewell Loyd (2023) for the previous record of 12 games. With two more games left this season, she may just extend this mark. Across this 15-Game Win Streak, A'ja Wilson hit 30 Points in 8 games and 7 of the last 9.

Odds are mostly closed on WNBA MVP right now, but last checked, A'ja Wilson is about -400 to win the award. Both the Lynx (Napheesa Collier) and Aces have two games left, so fate my still be left to judgment, but A'ja Wilson seems safely in the lead. Given the Aces schedule of the Chicago Sky and LA Sparks, the Aces will very likely finish out with two more wins.

Las Vegas Aces Rise In All-Time Win-Streak Record Books

The Las Vegas Aces will not achieve the most wins in a row of all-time, but they may hit 2nd place. The 2001 LA Sparks hold the record of 18 games. Unfortunately, the Aces are at 15 wins with just two games left. The record would not carry over to the playoffs. The 2014 Phoenix Mercury achieved 16 straight wins, so if the Aces win-out, they will mark 17 straight victories and lie in sole 2nd place.

Looking ahead, the Aces are favored to beat the Sky by 17.5 points tomorrow, per odds. Implied odds suggest that they have 90% chance to win, or so. As the LA Sparks are not too much better than the Sky, I would anticipate the Aces to also be favored to win that game by a comfortable margin. In my estimation, the Aces likely have an-over 75% chance to win-out their last two games.

A'ja Wilson Looks To Win Record-Four WNBA MVPs

As stated, A'ja Wilson is in the clear lead to win the WNBA MVP. She will very likely own the honor so long as the finishes respectable and without record-setting games from Napheesa Collier. A'ja Wilson is tied with four WNBA stars for the record of three MVP awards. The others are Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoopes.

The Las Vegas Aces have been a revelation in the 2nd half of this season. A team that was 14-14 on August 2nd is now 28-14, eying up the 2 seed alongside a league MVP on their roster. It is nearly time that the girls continue their momentum towards a WNBA Title.

Only five players in WNBA history have won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season:



A’ja Wilson

Lauren Jackson

Lisa Leslie

Sheryl Swoopes (2×)

Yolanda Griffith



