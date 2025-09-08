Las Vegas Aces Extend WNBA Win Streak to 15 Games, A'ja Wilson Is Huge MVP Favorite

The Las Vegas Aces are an immovable force in the WNBA. As Sir Isaac Newton established, an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Well, that force is not acting with the Las Vegas Aces because they have now extended out to a 15-Game Winning Streak. Tonight, they defeated the Chicago Sky by a score of 80-66 as Angel Reese was suspended in the first half of the affair.

Game Recap

A'ja Wilson

Your MVP candidate did her thing again. A'ja Wilson passes thirty points again with 31 Pts and 11 Rebounds. She shot 12-20 from the field and also stole four balls and blocked three shots. She is truly unbelievable, and Napheesa Collier is up against the wall in MVP favoritism.

A'ja Wilson with her 13TH 30-POINT GAME this season 🤯



She passes Jewell Loyd and Maya Moore for the MOST EVER in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W8IWbqDCz9 — espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2025

Jackie Young

Your favorite sidekick did her thing as well. Jackie Young scored 20 Pts with 9 Assists and 5 Rebounds. Jackie shot 8-14, 3-7 from 3-Pt Range.

Chelsea Gray

This Aces Big Three rounded out with Chelsea Gray being the third and only double-digit contributor tonight. Chelsea Gray scored 13 Pts with 4 Assists and 5 Rebounds. She was 5-9, 3-6 from 3-Pt Range.

Chicago Sky

The Sky had five players in double-figures, but that was not enough. In fact, no player exceeded 12 Pts. It was a low balanced scoring effort but the Chicago Sky. Kamille Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere were the 12-Point contributors. The team as a whole committed 19 turnovers, just not a winning equation.

Las Vegas Aces Outlook

As these girls extend their win-streak to 15 games, they keep gliding on ice. They still remain tied with the Atlanta Dream for the 2 seed with two games to go. The Phoenix Mercury fell to go one game behind. The Aces remain to play against the Sky at home, again, on Tuesday. They will round it out against the LA Sparks being another expected win for the Aces. They may just sweep the season out with 17-straight wins.

As for the Atlanta Dream, they have an equally as easy finish to their schedule. The Dream will go back-to-back games with the Connecticut Sun, one at each venue.

The Aces hold the tiebreaker as they went an undefeated 3-0 against the Atlanta Dream this season. That means that the Aces control their own destiny. The Lynx have their 1 seed far clinched, five games better than Las Vegas.

A'ja Wilson for MVP

In the last few days, the odds have dramatically shifted in the MVP race. Just days ago, A'ja Wilson was an-over 4/1 choice the win MVP. The Aces then went on to beat the Lynx days ago, and now amid another great game from A'ja Wilson, she is -400 currently to win the award. It seems inevitable that A'ja Wilson will be our WNBA MVP.

A’ja Wilson has gone from 100/1 to win the MVP prior to this 14-game win streak, to -400 at the Westgate.



Napheesa Collier is +300.#LVAces#WNBA — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) September 8, 2025

