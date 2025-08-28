A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Win 12-Straight Games, Capture the WNBA's 2 Seed

The story is just rinse and repeat at this point. The Las Vegas Aces have now won their 12th game in a row, following a victory over the Atlanta Dream. The real dream itself is being lived in Las Vegas. A season that was in question in early-July has now become one of championship aspirations. Seeing what we are seeing right now, the sky may not even be the limit for this team. They are locked in on a WNBA title.

Aces Defeat the Dream to Win 12 in a Row

Is it any surprise that A'ja Wilson scored another 34 points tonight? No, it is not. She is still firmly chasing Napheesa Collier for the WNBA MVP honors. This race is really heating up. As Collier seems to be running away, A'ja Wilson keeps on the chase. Slow and steady wins the race, and so we shall see over the final few games.

Beyond A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young stepped up again with a triple-double of her own —10 Pts, 10 Rebounds, 11 Assists. She has been the sidekick to the superhero that A'ja Wilson has been.

Also in double digits was Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd with 14 points a piece. The Aces have been thought to be a two-headed monster, but Gray and Loyd have been showing that this is a four-headed monster. They will be vital to a championship run should that ultimately play out.

Despite fighting for the sole collection of the 2 seed tonight, the Aces are actually an undefeated 3-0 against the Dream this season.

The Aces win their 12 straight game and are now in sole possession of the 2nd playoff seed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vYYsZbwQyK — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 28, 2025

Looking Ahead

I had stated that this team has massive momentum heading into the playoffs, even if they lose a couple games. This win only helps the matter. The Aces now have four games left, and momentum is up to 12 straight wins. They will now a have a whole week off before they host to Minnesota Lynx in a revenge game. The last Aces loss was to the Lynx by 53 points. We know they are hungry to win the rematch.

Beyond that matchup, the Aces just have left a back-to-back against the Chicago Sky and they finale the season at the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces currently own the 2 seed in the WNBA, leading the Dream by one game, Mercury by 1.5 games, and 2 games to the Liberty. In the current playoff picture, the Aces would face the Golden State Valkyries. Based on the thin standings, they may also face either the Indiana Fever or Seattle Storm.

