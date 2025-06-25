Game Preview: Connecticut Sun At Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces (6-7) continue their four-game home stand with their first set of back-to-back games this season. The first game is against the Connecticut Sun (2-12) on Wednesday night. The Aces will then turnaround to play the Washington Mystics (6-8) on Thursday night.

Both games will be played at Michelob Ultra Arena, tipoff will be at 7 p.m.

The Aces will be looking to get back to .500 with a victory. The Sun come into the game losers of six straight games and seven out of their last eight.

The Sun are ranked in the bottom half of the league in almost every statistical category. They average 71.8 points and are shooting a league-worst 39.6 percent from the field. They are almost dead last in 3-point field goal percentage hitting at a 29.1 percent clip.

WNBA veteran Tina Charles leads the Sun in scoring, averaging 16.1 points, while guard Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.2 points.

A bright spot for Connecticut is the rookie duo of Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow, who are averaging 6.8 points and 5.5 points respectively.

Morrow scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in their loss Sunday. She is averaging 13.3 points over the last 3 games, compared to 2.6 points over her first 8 games.

Following three straight losses, the Aces are back in the win column after Sunday’s victory against the Indiana Fever. The Aces are averaging 80.2 points per game on 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent from 3-point range, which rank No. 11 and No. 6 in the league. However, they boast a league-best 84 percent shooting from the charity stripe this season.

The Aces are led by power forward A'ja WIlson. Wilson is a mere seven points away from being the 28th player in WNBA history to accumulate 5,000 career points. Wilson will be the quickest to get to the milestone and the second youngest.

Las Vegas is 25-33 all-time against Connecticut and 15-14 at home. The Aces have won 8 out of their last 10 meetings dating back to 2022.