Heat's Bam Adebayo Sends Subtle Message to Aces' A'ja Wilson After Record-Breaking Game
Las Vegas Aces' star center A'ja Wilson poured in 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in last Friday's dominant 96-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks — and former teammate Kelsey Plum.
Nearly nine months after she broke the league's single-season scoring record last September — surpassing Jewell Loyd's previous record of 939 points set two seasons ago — Wilson cemented a myriad of new league records.
Read more: Aces' A'ja Wilson Joins Wild New Nike Campaign
The two-time WNBA Champion matched Breanna Stewart (9) for the most 35-plus point, 10-plus rebound games in WNBA history while becoming the sole player in WNBA history to total 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, three-plus steals and three-plus blocks in a single game
Following the career outing, a plethora of various other athletes and celebrities took to social media to praise Wilson — none greater than her boyfriend and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
"Ok big guard," Adebayo wrote on Threads.
Read more: Aces Search For Scoring Help Following Kelsey Plum's Departure
Dating rumors between the pair first started last summer, and both Adebayo and Wilson have continued to subtly confirm their relationship since then.
"I have an amazing boyfriend who really is my safe space. He’s truly a gift,"Wilson recently told Cosmo Sports. "He’s obviously in the same field, so we bounce off different things ... He’s helped me through a lot and welcomed me to be who I’m going to be."
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.