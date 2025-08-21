Las Vegas Aces Ride 8-Game Win Streak in Pursuit of a WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces are the hottest team in the entire WNBA right now. Not too long ago, this team was 14-14 and just hoping to catch some fire. Becky Hammon had been ripping on this team to do better and it looked that the Aces were just hoping to even make the playoffs. The Aces have now gone on an 8-game winning streak and they have their eyes set keenly on a WNBA championship.

8-Game Winning Streak

A'ja Wilson led this team in another stellar effort. It is really a surprise? Wilson went for 32 points once again. She complimented this with 12 rebounds. The basketball being played by A'ja Wilson is the best in the league, no doubt about it. This effort headed the Aces team in their narrow 74-72 win as hosts to the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces have been considered to be a two-woman show for the most part of season. This was on display last night. In addition to the 32 points by A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young was the only double-digit contributor with 16 points. The next best was Chelsea Gray with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Jewell Loyd had 7 more points.

72 points is the least amount of points allowed by the Aces since August 6th against the Valkyries. This team may be led by insane scoring proficiency, but their defense has been vital at times. This was on display again last night. The last loss by the Aces? A 53-point WNBA record loss to the Lynx back on August 2nd. Times change real fast...

Looking Towards a Title

The Las Vegas Aces have cut their odds in half during this winning streak as they now float around 10/1 odds to win it all. This trails just the Mercury, Liberty, and Lynx.

I talked just the other day about A'ja Wilson and her quest for the WNBA MVP honor. After another win, she has now surpassed Alyssa Thomas as the 2nd favorite to win the award (+450). Wilson also won player of the week honors. She can absolutely catch Napheesa Collier and win her 4th WNBA MVP.

A'ja Wilson during this eight-game winning streak:



26.9 points (50/42/90 splits)

13.1 rebounds (4.1 OREB)

2.9 assists (2.1 TOs)

1.6 steals

1.9 blocks



Has faced the 2nd (ATL), 3rd (PHX), 4th (SEA), 5th (NY), and 6th (GSV x2) ranked defenses in the league during this stretch. pic.twitter.com/3i3Eoy3pJa — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) August 20, 2025

Becky Hammon is ultra-confident on her where MVP vote would sit.

The Aces will now host the Phoenix Mercury in a pivotal Thursday night matchup. The two teams are tied for the 4th place mark in the standings. The Aces are 1.5 point favorite in this matchup, a clip that would have been shifted well in the Mercury favor just a few weeks ago. If the Aces prevail, they will have their eyes quickly set on their matchup versus the Dream next wednesday as they shoot for the three seed in short time. In just a few days, the Aces very well may be the 2 seed in the standings as they sit just half a game behind the Dream and Liberty.

