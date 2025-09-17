WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Game 2 Preview, Odds, Predictions

The Las Vegas Aces kick off Game 2 in just a short time against the Seattle Storm. With a win, they will quickly advance themselves to the 2nd round of the WNBA Playoffs. It will be no surprise to see a 2-0 sweep, as was the predictions of many, including myself. A'ja Wilson and company have now won 17 games in a row, and inch towards their first WNBA title since 2022. Here are some things to watch for tonight.

Game Preview

A'ja Wilson is inevitable. In Game 1, she scored 29 Points with 8 Rebounds. Jackie Young was 2nd in scoring at 18 Points. The team won the game 102-77, never really being threatened. As for the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike was only the 3rd leading scorer, which is not an equation for success by their metrics. The Aces outshot the Storm by 7% from the field, and 10% from three-point range.

The Aces are a better team, no doubt. This game is on the road, making it more difficult for the Aces, but still not likely to lose. The teams' split the series in Seattle this season. Both games were prior to the Aces winning streak.

Betting Odds

This game has thinner odds with the Aces as just 4.5 point favorites. They are -210 outright. The total is 161.5. My prediction, unbiased, is to take the Las Vegas Aces -4.5 They are better than than the Storm, and so long they maintain the lead, they may easily pull away beyond 4.5 points. Key betting numbers in basketball range from 3-6 as the highest probabilities of winning margins that occur. Crossing 4.5 is easier than crossing 8.5, or 1.5, and such. It is simple, late game desperation that plays into the thought process here.

The over/under is a tougher play tonight, but likely trends to the over in my opinion. It is rare that the Aces do not score, and I can fully expect them to encroach on 90 points tonight. With home momentum and hunger facing elimination, I would suspect that the Storm may playing a high-energy, higher efficiency game tonight.

A'ja Wilson over 24.5 seems like a steal. She has scored 30+ points in 8 of the 17 games while on this win streak. If the Storm compete, they will need Skylar Diggins to hit her over of 12.5. Nneka Ogwumike has a very tough matchup down low against A'ja Wilson, so over 17.5 may be difficult, but doable.

"The Aces needed someone that opponents feared alongside A'ja, and that's NaLyssa Smith."@Andraya_Carter breaks down the key to Las Vegas' transformation this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/TjwOUIfwUb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2025

Game Prediction

In my own estimation, I would project the Aces to win this game 95-83. I anticipate the Aces to get out to a lead and face desperation offense by the Storm. Seattle will surely score better than last week, but they are out leveraged in this game. A'ja Wilson goes for 30 Points once again and the Aces will advance to face the Dream, as I predict them to finish off the Fever tonight in Indiana.

