Las Vegas Aces Chase 14 Straight Wins With Angel Reese Suspended for First Half

The Las Vegas Aces are in a battle to keep the 2nd seed ahead of the WNBA playoffs. They trail the Atlanta Dream by 1/2 a game, and are tied with the Phoenix Mercury for the 3 seed. By sweeping their last three games of the season, the Aces would set themselves up in prime position to own the 2 seed and solidify homecourt until the WNBA championship, if applicable. In the meantime, they face a Chicago Sky team on Sunday that are without Angel Reese for the first half of basketball.

Angel Reese Suspension

The Chicago Sky are currently in turmoil awaiting the seasons end. The team is 10-31 as the 12th stood team in the WNBA. When things could not go worse, they did today as the Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their Sunday matchup against the Aces.

The suspension comes due to "statements detrimental to the team". This all derives from Angel Reese basically stating that the team is bad, and they must player better. She will not settle for bad basketball. They must play hard and win. To be honest, she isn't wrong, but this boils over in the locker room and as a team, they must keep the locker room in check. Reese violated team policies and serves a penalty to set a barrier.

Statement from the Chicago Sky pic.twitter.com/kf8qXvEkGb — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 5, 2025

This is not the first time that Angel Reese has been in the news for conduct detrimental to a team. She was absent for one game back in 2023 due to locker room issues at LSU.

Aces vs Sky Impact

As far as how this affects their Sunday matchup, the Sky are already checked out on this season. Perhaps this lights a fire underneath some players, but the Aces carry all the momentum. I fully expect a 14th straight victory for A'ja Wilson and company. Las Vegas is currently favored to win by a stunning 17 Points on the spread.

Angel Reese may be a meme for her "Me-Bounds" but she has been the leading player on the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese is averaging 14.7 PPG on top of 12.6 Rebounds Per Game. She will be missed, and that makes reason for the massive points spread in favor of Las Vegas.

Game Outlook

The two teams met as recently as August 25th, whether the Aces won 79-74 in Chicago. These back-to-back games will be number two and three of the season against each other.

A'ja Wilson is now the co-MVP favorite in the WNBA. Five or her last Eight games found her scoring over 30 points. In the next week, she will decide her fate in the MVP race against Napheesa Collier.

Caesars (-120) and FanDuel (-136) each have A’ja Wilson listed as the odds-on favorite to win her fourth #WNBA MVP award this morning after her 31-point performance in last night’s win over Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. pic.twitter.com/LEz5Bb3eX5 — Will Despart (@WillDespart) September 5, 2025

