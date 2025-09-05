Las Vegas Aces Win 13 Straight, Avenge 53-Point Loss to Minnesota Lynx

The Las Vegas Aces have been surging for weeks now, and the end has yet to be met. The biggest task would be to defeat the Minnesota Lynx for their 13th win in a row. The Lynx have been dominant all year as the only team with single digit losses, but the Aces put a statement on paper tonight. The Aces surged late to runaway from the Lynx in a 97-87 victory.

Las Vegas Aces Recap

A'ja Wilson

She has been the key to this Aces team. Without A'ja Wilson, this team is a borderline playoff team, if they are lucky to even be that. Once again, A'ja Wilson surpassed thirty points with a statline of 34 Pts and 8 Rebounds. Wilson shot 12/15 from the field. Stunning stuff for the MVP candidate.

Jackie Young

The Robin to Wilson's batman has been Jackie Young. She went for another 20 point tonight, shooting 8-12 from the field. The Aces were lethal tonight as they shot 55% from the field. That is what it takes to beat the Lynx.

Chelsea Gray

Perhaps the real star of this game was Chelsea Gray. She went for a double-double of 13 Pts - 10 Assists. A total team effort.

A’JA WILSON DOMINATES.



ACES WIN 13TH (!) IN A ROW.



▪️ 31 PTS

▪️ 8 REB

▪️ 2 BLK

▪️ 12-15 FGM

pic.twitter.com/gVU0BIe0u1 — NBA (@NBA) September 5, 2025

Minnesota Lynx Recap

Napheesa Collier

The MVP favorite could have played a bit better tonight to get the victory. Collier went for just 12 Pts and 6 Rebounds on a 5-13 shooting affair.

A'ja Wilson has crept into this MVP race with a fire. The race is now a even money split with the sportsbooks.

Full-Team Contribution

The Lynx had five players in double digits. This included Napheesa Collier as well as Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, and Natisha Hiedeman with the team best, 22 Pts.

Las Vegas Aces: Look Ahead

The Aces may have accomplished a huge feat in beating the Lynx, but the road does not end here. The season still has three games left on the schedule, and they have massive implications.

The WNBA standings show a three-way tie between the Aces, Dream, and Mercury for the WNBA two seed. Remaining for the Aces: Vs Sky, Vs Sky (x2), @ Sparks. A clean sweep should get the job done.

As crucial as seeding will be, the sportsbooks are ultra confident in the Las Vegas Aces as they are now the 2nd choice to win the WNBA title at around +340, ahead of the +400 New York Liberty. The Lynx remain +115 favorites. This final week is a huge lead up to a massive playoffs for this surging Aces team.

More Las Vegas Aces On SI News: