The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Chicago Sky tonight by a score of 92-61. This team continues to impress, and that they did. Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd led their teammates with 15 Points each, leaving A'ja Wilson to ease off, for once. In fact, the Aces had 6 players hit double-figures, showing their ability to play within their depth. As their win-streak marks 15 games, the Aces look to one last regular season win prior to a playoff run.

LAS VEGAS ACES WIN 15 CONSECUTIVE WNBA GAMES

The Las Vegas Aces trail the Phoenix Mercury by one game for the 2nd-longest win streak in WNBA history at 15 games. The 2001 LA Sparks hold the record at 18 games, and they will keep that record, but the Aces do not go without any praise. Should they coincidentally defeat the LA Sparks on Thursday, the Aces will tie for 2nd place in the record books of longest WNBA win streaks.

The Las Vegas Aces have won 15 games in a row. It's the third-longest winning streak in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/JtdgeseCP0 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 10, 2025

Aces vs Sky Game Recap

Jackie Young & Jewell Loyd

This duo took the reigns tonight as the co-leading scorers at 15 Points a piece. Young had 7 Assists while both players also had 3 Rebounds. Jackie Young shot an amazing 6-7 from the field.

A'ja Wilson

The MVP-in-waiting took it easy tonight as the season winds down. In just 25 minutes, A'ja Wilson recorded 11 Points, her lowest mark across the entire win streak. 10 Points was the last time she scored lower which happened to be in their last loss on August 2nd. A'ja Wilson also recorded 4 Assists, 5 Rebounds, and 3 Blocks.

"A'ja Wilson, who's already a three-time league MVP, is about to get another one."



-@stephenasmith on Aja Wilson and the Aces' winning streak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nNReeETuqL — First Take (@FirstTake) September 9, 2025

Chelsea Gray

Rounding out the trio is Chelsea Gray as she put together 10 Pts, 5 Assists, and 6 Rebounds. She continues to compliment A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young in perfect fashion.

Dana Evans

I cannot remember the last game that I mentioned anyone other than the above trio. That being said, Dana Evans had 13 Pts and 6 Rebounds in 21 Minutes. This can be useful come playoff time.

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Aces have one game left in the season. No betting line has been yet posted, but the Aces expected to be comfortable favorites. This will all depend on the Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun game tomorrow night. If the Dream lose, the Aces will clinch the 2 seed. Unfortunately, the Dream are favored to win by 13.5 points. Expect the Aces to require a full 40 minutes and open up as notable betting favorites.

As for the playoff outlook, the Aces will play any of the: Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, or Seattle Storm. Those three teams all sit within a game of each other ahead of their final WNBA games. Stay tuned for our playoff preview once matchups are set.

A'ja Wilson For MVP

Odds remain closed on this race, but A'ja Wilson may well have clinched the leagues award. This comes after Napheesa Collier sat Tuesday Night for playoff rest. The white flag has been waved. Consider A'ja Wilson your inevitable WNBA MVP!

