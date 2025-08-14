Las Vegas Aces Win Their 5th Straight Game as they Upset the New York Liberty

The Las Vegas Aces shined once again as they won their fifth game in a row playing upset to the New York Liberty. This team has needed a surge of energy post-all star break, and they have found it at the right time. Jewell Loyd lead the way as she went for 21 points off the bench. The Aces are now tied with Dream, Lynx for the best active win streak in the league

Box Score

As stated above, Jewell Loyd lead this team with 21 points off the bench. It seems that A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have been the mainstay scorers, but Loyd is their third counterpart and she surely played her part in this victory.

As for A'ja Wilson, she had of her worst shooting games of the season, going 3-14 from the field. She did still manage 17 points with 16 rebounds.

Jackie Young did her thing and scored 15 points as Chelsea Gray racked up 13 of her own. The Aces' biggest advantage was on defense where they out blocked the Liberty 7-3 and out stole them, 5-3.

FUN STAT: The Las Vegas Aces are (7–1) since Jewell Loyd came off the bench.



The six-time All-Star is averaging (15.5) points on 47.1% shooting during this stretch, including 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting tonight in the team’s win over New York. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sUfhkJiy3G — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) August 14, 2025

The Aces Win 5 in a Row

Amid a 5 game winning streak, the Aces have risen up to the 5th seed in the WNBA. This would match them up with the Phoenix Mercury in a playoff hypothetical.

The Aces also sit just one game behind the Mercury and just two games to the New York Liberty. The Dream sit ahead 2.5 games and of course, no one is catching the Lynx — 27-5.

Becky Hammon has been very critical of the team in the past. It is awesome to see them shining, and doing so in a concerted team effort. This team has been a story of Wilson and Young all year long. To win, more players must step up and Jewell Loyd did just that tonight. Loyd has now scored double digits in her last six games, including a 27 point heat check against the Valkyries on August 3rd.

After a title seemed out of reach. the Aces have surged back into the picture. They are +2200, per FanDuel to win it all, which is not impossible. The Lynx stay the leaders are +145, but crazier things have happened. As for A'ja Wilson, she still sits as the third betting choice for WNBA MVP at 25/1. Let her stay hot and, who knows?

A hot team is as dangerous as anything. No one should want the Aces right now. They will get a chance on Friday to grab the four seed from the Mercury as the two will meet down in Phoenix.

More Las Vegas Aces on SI News: