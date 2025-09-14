Las Vegas Aces WNBA Playoff Preview: Seattle Storm Series, Bracket, and Predictions

The Las Vegas Aces just completed their WNBA regular season on an absolute tear of a 16-game win streak. The team has not lost a single basketball game since August 2nd, 43 days ago. In that time, they defeated the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, and really every contender that they may come across over the next month. Tonight, they will take on the Seattle Storm in a best-of-3 series and expectation is for a clean sweep.

WNBA Playoffs Bracket

The Las Vegas Aces earned themselves the 2nd overall seed in the playoffs. This matchups them up against the 23-21 Seattle Storm. If they go on to win this series, the Aces will take on the winner of the (3) Atlanta Dream and (6) Indiana Fever (without Caitlin Clark). The other side of the bracket matches up the (1) Minnesota Lynx vs (8) Golden State Valkyries and the (4) Phoenix Mercury vs (5) New York Liberty.

The Las Vegas Aces are currently favored to win their series with odds of -340 . Tonight, they are -260 favorites to win with a point spread of -5.5 in favor of Las Vegas. Given their momentum, the Aces should surely win this series. The two teams met four times this season, splitting the set. The Aces won the most recent game on August 8th by a score of 90-86.

To the bottom of this matchup is the Atlanta Dream as -1800 massive favorites to defeat to Indiana Fever. An Aces-Dream matchup is inevitable, and though we do not know odds on this potential series, the Aces are +330 to win the title, ahead of the Dream at +700. The Minnesota Lynx are +110 to win the whole thing, so that may be the eventual WNBA Championship opponent should the Aces get there.

Aces' Keys to Victory

This is rather simple to dissect considering the tremendous success of this team over the last 43 days. The team must do what they have done and run the offense through A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. If they ball out, the Aces become unbeatable. The Aces are 13-1 this season when A'ja Wilson scores 30+ points. They are 12-2 when Jackie Young scores 20+ points.

Chelsea Gray has also risen to become an elite 3rd option in this starting offense. She is averaging 11.4 Points per Game and 7.0 Assists per Game throughout their 16-game winning streak. The assists stands out as the key upgrade here and 7.0 Assist per Game is higher than her season average of 5.4 Assists per Game. 6 times over this streak, Chelsea Gray had 8+ assists. Another testament to the scoring ability and chemistry of this Aces team.

The next key, of course, will be defense. A'ja Wilson must keep rim protecting. She has 2.3 blocks per game in her stat-book. Like the offense, the defense sits behind the future WNBA MVP. So long as this team scores big, they will be hard to beat, but if they lock down their defense, they may be unbeatable. Time will tell, but Becky Hammon knows better than anyone that these are keys to success.

Be sure to tune in tonight as the Aces continue their run at 10:00 PM from at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

