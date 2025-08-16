Beyond the Court: How the Las Vegas Aces Are Building a Lasting Legacy

The Las Vegas Aces are a team of champions. Afterall, they won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023 and the banners hang proudly inside Michelob Ultra Arena. But for those who know the team beyond the players and stats and victories, it’s clear that their real legacy isn’t only measured in championships. Of course fans want them to win, but these players do an excellent job at reminding us that they are human beings, not just machines playing basketball. Their humanity is arguably what resonates more with the fans than their athleticism.

The Aces have built a culture in Vegas, a culture defined by connection and giving back. The players and coaching staff are more than a team, they are neighbors to the good people in The Entertainment Capital of the World, and they are community builders just as much as they are competitors.

Star A’ja Wilson agreed to a six-year shoe deal extension with Nike last year, but she’s also volunteering and contributing in real ways to the city with her court refurbishments for local kids. Sydney Colson has been on the frontlines of the battle for pay equality, the front office has year-round community initiatives, and even mascot BUCKET$ is making his presence known at local schools and hospitals.

The Aces’ legacy isn’t just about winning games and making money but it’s perhaps even more so about giving back to the city of Las Vegas. This is a story about a team that sees its greatest victories happening off the court whether that’s in classrooms, neighborhoods, or community centers across the state of Nevada.

A’ja Wilson: The Face of the Franchise, the Heart of the City

Wilson is a two-time MVP and is the franchise player of the Aces. Throughout her 257-game career as of this writing, she's averaging 21.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. This season, she's managed to average a double-double (22.3 points and 10.0 rebounds while adding impressive defensive counting stats). She’s already an all-time great and an excellent example for how an athlete can leverage her platform to inspire positive change.

By 2024, Wilson became the face of Gatorade’s “It Hasn’t Changed” campaign. The campaign celebrated the fundamentals of basketball and her place as one of the game's brightest stars. Off the court, her entrepreneurial prowess is displayed through the Burnt Wax Candle Company, a venture she co-founded in 2021 that pairs luxury scents with her belief that a space should feel as inviting as it looks.

Her impact expanded again with the A’One, her debut signature sneaker that dropped in May of 2025. Wilson framed it as bigger than herself, describing the shoe as a symbol for every young player dreaming of seeing her own name stitched into the fabric of the sport. “It’s not just for me,” she explained in the launch video. “It’s for every little girl lacing up for practice, wondering if she’ll ever see her name on a shoe.”

That same spirit fuels her work in the community. She really loves Vegas, which she proved when she renovated the basketball court at the James Boys & Girls Club. She didn’t just cut a ribbon and leave. She took the time to shoot around with the kids and remind them why she gives back. “As someone who grew up surrounded by a community that supported my dreams, it means the world to give back and create a space where kids—especially young girls—can play, grow, and believe in themselves,” Wilson said at the unveiling.

Sydney Colson — Personality, Performance, and Purpose

Colson is one of the most genuine players in the WNBA. Whether she’s on or off the court, she wears her heart on her sleeve and often provides comedic relief. There's an authenticity to her that is hard to even describe.

Last year, she signed a historic sneaker deal with Creative Control and became one of the rare players in the WNBA to debut a sneaker during a postseason appearance.

The sneaker itself is unique and oozes Colson’s personality as Creative Control based the design on peace signs, smiley faces, and hearts. And more interesting kicks could be coming soon, “including an Aces shoe, one inspired by my hometown of Houston and another based on my favorite animated show, ‘The Boondocks,’” she told the Sports Business Journal.

But Colson’s impact beyond the court goes deeper than just shoes. When the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority started investing $100,000 in each Aces player as part of a sponsorship program that branded them city ambassadors, Colson called it “life changing,” especially since it exceeded WNBA salaries for some players. This reopened discussions on the battle women face when it comes to being paid what they deserve in professional sports and continued to put the spotlight on this well-deserved issue. Colson has been an integral part of the battle for equality.

The LVCVA Sponsorship — Putting Value in Visibility

Las Vegas’s $100,000-per-player sponsorship was a meaningful statement. The deal proved that the city isn’t just cheering for wins, it’s standing behind the players. The program has now raised more than $2.4 million.

As one supporter said on Reddit, “The Aces don’t just play in Las Vegas—they represent Las Vegas everywhere they go.”

This commitment shows how a community can turn its athletes into true ambassadors and storytellers for the city they call home.

Autumn Spicer — The Connector

It doesn’t matter if it’s a visit to a school, a parade or pep rally, or a holiday toy drive, chances are Autumn Spicer had a hand in making it happen. As the Aces’ Community Relations Manager, she’s the architect of how the team shows up off the court. Spicer ensures their presence is felt well beyond game night, and not just during the season.

She was instrumental in launching programs such as Lace Up, which mentors high school girls in basketball, financial literacy, and professional development. The students in the program are often rewarded with guidance from professional role models, plus some swag and some Aces tickets.

Spicer’s activity off the court shows that basketball can bring people together. She believes the sport is often a gateway to something far bigger in life.

Programs with Purpose

Give & Go — Donates free game tickets to underserved groups, powered by fan and corporate support.

Donates free game tickets to underserved groups, powered by fan and corporate support. Pride Night — Celebrates local LGBTQ+ organizations and strengthens inclusivity.

Celebrates local LGBTQ+ organizations and strengthens inclusivity. Heroes of the House — Honors first responders with on-court tributes.

Honors first responders with on-court tributes. Slam Dunk Health Challenge — Encourages K–5 students to adopt healthy habits, capped by a player visit.

Encourages K–5 students to adopt healthy habits, capped by a player visit. Aces Academy — Player-led camps promoting healthy living and active lifestyles.

Player-led camps promoting healthy living and active lifestyles. Toy Drives — Through partnerships with KLUC’s Chet Buchanan Toy Drive and 95.5 The Bull’s Toys for Tickets, hundreds of basketballs and gifts find their way to children in need.

When wildfires ravaged Los Angeles in January of 2025, the Aces made sure they were there to help. Their Henderson HQ emerged as a key donation hub for water, masks, diapers, air purifiers, and anything that could help the people of California. The Aces aren’t just giving back to Nevada, they are giving back to the entire country. They worked with the LA Sparks and the LA Regional Food Bank to deliver key resources to the most affected communities.

“We are purely here to support the LA fires and the victims, and the amount of people that have been through here today is just incredible. The city of Las Vegas has really showed up and showed out,” said Blair Hardiek, Chief Strategy Officer for the Las Vegas Aces.

It just shows how much the Aces organization really cares about everyone around them,” said Las Vegas Aces Center Megan Gustafson, “and especially the LA community, having the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, we obviously want to help out in any way we can because they are part of our family.”

BUCKET$ The All-Star Mascot

Vegas may be known for the bright lights, but few lights shine brighter than the beloved rabbit in sneakers. BUCKET$ isn’t just a mascot, he’s a part of Vegas culture. Since coming onto the scene in 2018, the jackrabbit has become more than sideline entertainment—he’s a personality in his own right. With a flair for nicknames and a sneaker collection that rivals the roster’s, his style is as memorable as his hops.

Las Vegas Aces mascot Buckets during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In 2022, BUCKET$ earned his third All-Star appearance and WNBA Mascot of the Year, proving just how much his impact resonates with the fans. But off the court is where the real magic happens. BUCKET$ visits schools, hospitals, and much more, turning everyday moments into unforgettable memories.

A Front Office Dedicated To Its Community

Under the leadership of President Nikki Fargas, Chief Strategy Officer Blair Hardiek, and Community Relations Manager Autumn Spicer, community engagement isn’t optional—it’s a cornerstone of the Aces’ identity. They have found a way to deepen their roots with the city.

One example of this is AB117, a specialty Aces license plate, with proceeds directed to the team’s foundation, fueling initiatives in health, education, fitness, and women’s sports advocacy.

But the effort doesn’t stop with fundraising. The front office volunteers at least four times a year. That includes building homes with Habitat for Humanity and fueling holiday drives. The philosophy is fairly simple: when leadership gives back, the team and community will feed off of that momentum.

As Fargas puts it: “Winning games is great. Winning trust, loyalty, and love—that’s forever.”

The Las Vegas Aces aren't just WNBA champions. They are champions of the community.

As local fan Johnny Arbelaez captured during a championship parade, “It brings us together as a Las Vegas community.”

The Aces have redefined how intentionality and compassion can build a legacy that extends well beyond the basketball court.

