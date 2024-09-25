Las Vegas Aces star Sydney Colson inks history-making sneaker deal
The Las Vegas Aces advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs on Tuesday night after sweeping the Seattle Storm in the first round.
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson received a lot of attention for her gold Nike LeBron 21 PEs, but it was the team's hype woman and practical joker Sydney Colson who generated even more buzz for what was on her feet.
When Colson checked into the game, she was wearing a brand new sneaker.
WATCH: Sydney Colson hilariously roasts Aces teammates on Wild 'n Out
It was later reported on social media that Colson was wearing her brand new signature sneaker after being named an official brand partner of Creative Control.
As part of the deal, she became the brand's first-ever signature shoe athlete.
Colson is now just one of three athletes in the WNBA to have their own signature sneaker.
Players like three-time MVP A'ja Wilson will be debuting her signature sneaker in 2025, along with rookie superstars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark so the list of signature shoe athletes is growing, but for now, Colson is one of the only three in the exclusive club.
As one of the most entertaining personalities in the W, it is well-deserved.
With the win over Seattle, the Aces now turn their attention to the New York Liberty in a rematch of last season's WNBA Finals.
