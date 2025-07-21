The Las Vegas Aces at the 2025 All-Star break

Team Clark came into the All-Star game a bit disadvantaged. Team Captain Caitlin Clark has been dealing with injury and thus did not play in the game. One of the league's biggest stars, it was unfortunate for her to miss the game, but she will be back. As for the Las Vegas Aces star, A'ja Wilson needed for limited playing time in the game. This lead to a stat-line of just 12 minutes played with a 4-2-2 line. The game is one for entertainment and to risk further injury would be rash. Wilson showed up for the fans.

The Aces had two stars at the All-Star Weekend, the latter being Jackie Young in as a reserve. Like Wilson, she has also been dealing with injury thus playing just one minute in the entire game. Team Collier won the game 151-131, but that as no surprise with the injury issues with Team Clark.

The Aces are resting up for a promising second half of the WNBA season. Injuries have not helped the Aces by any means, but they sit at 11-11. This sits them currently at 8th in the WNBA and 4th in the West. As they get healthy, rested up from the weekend break, the Aces will look to make a surge towards the top of the league.

Through 22 games, Wilson leads the team with 22.3 PPG and 9.2 RPG in 18 games played. Jackie Young sits right behind her with 16.8 PPG. The Aces do not command the depth that some other teams do, but on the heels on Wilson and Young, anything is possible. Their season resumes tomorrow night against the Atlanta Dream. They are expected to have a healthy lineup.

Despite minimal participation at in Indiana, the Aces players had some fun. With the all-star game seeming to be headed to Vegas in 2026, we will hope to see more health and participation a year from now.