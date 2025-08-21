Dream Star Allisha Gray Gets Honest on Potential WNBA Expansion
For the Atlanta Dream, the 2025 season has been just that: a dream. In 2024, Atlanta finished 15-25 and barely made it into the playoffs.
Now, their dream is becoming a reality. Atlanta is 3rd in the overall WNBA standings and 2nd in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 13 losses.
There are multiple big reasons for the Dream's turnaround, but the addition of head coach Karl Smesko, who was hired from Florida Gulf Coast University, has been paramount to their turnaround.
The Dream's front office also brought in several veterans like Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to add to the team's existing young talent.
At the forefront of that young talent is Allisha Gray. The three-time WNBA All-Star, Rookie of the Year in 2017, and Olympic Gold Medalist in 3x3 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been as good as advertised in 2025.
Gray was the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May and June of 2025, and with her 18.5 points per game on 39.3 percent from three, she is leading the Dream to a massively successful season.
Gray Speaks On International Play
The Atlanta Dream played a historic regular-season game against the Seattle Storm in Vancouver, B.C., on August 15th, which was the first regular-season WNBA game ever played outside of the United States.
The Storm ended up winning the game 80-78 in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Arena. The event showcased a significant moment for the WNBA's international growth, and Allisha Gray spoke with The Shift before the game on the WNBA's expansion into global markets, beginning with the Toronto Tempo in 2026.
"I think it's cool to allow Vancouver fans to be able to see the W [WNBA] up close and personal. Yeah, I think it's pretty cool. I think they're going to be excited for tonight," Gray said.
The WNBA Is Expanding
The WNBA is making it a point to expand the league and grow to a total of 18 teams by 2030, driven by a massive surge in popularity and record-breaking viewership.
The Golden State Valkyries began play this season, growing the league to 13 teams, and have broken attendance records along the way.
The Tempo and a still-to-be-named Portland franchise are set to begin play in 2026 as well, with Toronto planning to play a few of its home games in Vancouver.
Gray spoke on what it means for the players to be able to expand the league: "New places I get to explore for free so I ain't mad at it."