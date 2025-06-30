WNBA Reveals Its Timeline, Locations for Three Expansion Teams

🚨HISTORIC MOMENT ALERT🚨



The W is leveling UP — three new teams, three new cities, one unstoppable future. ⭐



Say hello to our newest expansion teams:

🟣 @clevelandwnba - coming 2028

🔵 @DetroitWNBA - coming 2029

🔴 @philawnba - coming 2030



New energy. New legacies. New era.… pic.twitter.com/6ZXaHPxkEw