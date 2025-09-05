Allisha Gray Sounds Off About Being Excluded From WNBA List
The Atlanta Dream have put together their most successful season in franchise history, hoisting a 27-14 record, their most wins in a season since entering the WNBA in 2008. This is the Dream's first winning season since 2018, and it is largely due to their stars showing out.
Three-time All-Star guard Allisha Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, and became the first guard in WNBA history to win Player of the Month three times in a single season. Gray has undoubtedly cemented herself in the MVP conversation, especially as she leads the Dream to a likely top-three finish in the league.
Sure, Gray is still a long shot to bring home the MVP award this season, but her play on both ends of the court has been incredible, and she undoubtedly deserves more respect.
Amazon Prime disrespects Gray
During Thursday night's Amazon Prime coverage of WNBA, the network slipped up and made a notable mistake on one of their graphics. When showing the WNBA scoring leaders this season, Prime noted Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray as the league's seventh-leading scorer, when it should have been Allisha Gray in that spot.
"Just want to point out that Amazon put Chelsea Gray instead of Allisha Gray on the list of the WNBA’s scoring leaders in points per game," Meghan L. Hall posted. "Gray averages 18.6 and should have been listed 7th out of the 8 players named."
Of course, Allisha Gray noticed this and took to social media to voice her frustrations, but many fans were taking her reaction out of context.
Via Allisha Gray: "🤔🤔🤔🤔"
Many fans were replying to this post, trying to figure out what she could have been talking about. In response, Gray made another post to clear up what she was talking about, continuing to sound off on the slip-up by Prime.
Via Allisha Gray: "All yall loud and wrong smh…I thought yall peep everything …I’m off this app 😂 def don’t know what I’m messy about lol…my name is missing….Goodnight"
Of course, this was a simple mistake by Prime's production team, but Gray is already far too underappreciated as one of the best players in the WNBA, so it is understandable to be upset when she is wrongfully left off this list.
Gray and company will undoubtedly be looking to prove many people wrong in the postseason with high championship aspirations.