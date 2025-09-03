Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes WNBA History After Latest Announcement

TRIPLE CROWNED 👑



Allisha Gray takes home Eastern Conference @Kia Player of the Month for the THIRD time this season!



🔥 19.4 PTS

🔥 4.9 REB

🔥 2.9 AST

🔥 9–3 @atlantadream Month Record (#1 in the East)#KiaPOTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/gQ1KhP81Ny