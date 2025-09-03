Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes WNBA History After Latest Announcement
Allisha Gray's incredible 2025 campaign has been a big part of the Atlanta Dream's significant turnaround from 2024.
In 40 games played in 2025, Gray is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, with incredible shooting splits at 44.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.
The Dream have catapulted towards the top of the WNBA due to the contributions of Gray and Rhyne Howard, the addition of Karl Smesko as head coach, and the strategic addition of solid veteran players to fill out the roster.
Gray Makes More History
Allisha Gray's illustrious career includes a WNBA Rookie of the Year award in 2017, three-time All-Star selections from 2023 to 2025, an Olympic Gold Medal in 2020, and a notable achievement in 2024: becoming the first player in WNBA history to win both the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest in the same year.
The Dream's superstar is now adding another accolade to her resumé.
Per Dream PR, "The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August 2025. The honor marks Gray’s third monthly award of the season, underscoring her dominance as one of the league’s premier two-way players."
"Gray now stands alone in league history as the only guard in either conference to capture the award three times in a single season. She joins the elite class of Lauren Jackson, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Naphessa Collier as the only players to ever accomplish the feat.
"This further cements her place among the WNBA’s brightest stars and places her at the forefront of this year’s MVP conversation," the team said.
Gray's Importance to Atlanta
Everyone knows about the star guard's offensive ability, but her ability to be a two-way guard is what makes Gray special.
Being a high-volume scorer who can create her own shot on one end of the floor makes her devastating, but her all-around game is what makes her so critical to the Dream's success.
Gray is averaging 1.1 steals per game in 2025 and consistently takes on the most challenging defensive assignment on any given night.
In 2022, she spoke to Mark Schindler of WNBA.com and said, "To make the All-Defensive team this year, that’s my main goal."
Now, with a team in the Dream that can make a deep playoff run, she is showcasing her two-way talent among the league's best players, and making history along the way.
Related Articles
Dream Star Allisha Gray Suffers Injury Scare vs Wings on Friday
Wings Make Final Paige Bueckers Decision vs Dream on Friday
Brittney Griner Makes WNBA History in Dream vs Aces